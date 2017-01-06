Up to the Minute: DAC continues expanding in Europe Plus, Bell Media's latest acquisition, a new face at Twitter and more news you may have missed.

New business and other news

Toronto agency Scratch Marketing has picked up work for Scratch, an Ontario-based online platform for volunteer opportunities with non-profit organizations. Scratch will lead a digital marketing campaign including search engine optimization, geo-targeted display ads, landing pages and a content strategy, with a fully-integrated online contest.

Toronto digital media agency DAC Group is continuing its European expansion with the acquisition of German agency Adxmedia. DAC currently has six North American offices and two in the UK, through its acquisitions of London’s Make It Rain in 2015 and Scotland’s Ambergreen late last year. Adxmedia will now be known as DAC Germany.

AdLounge has launched its Toronto Next Gen Dinner Series event for 2017, inviting recent graduates from local advertising, media, graphic design, PR, marketing communications and digital programs to apply for the networking event, which will be held in March. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 16, with 72 finalists being chosen to attend the event, where marketers and agencies will be on the hunt for new talent.

Sponsorship agency The TwentyTen Group has rebranded to TTG Partnerships. Founded in 2010, its clients have included the Canadian Olympic Team, Whistler Blackcomb and HSBC Canada Sevens, among others. It is currently the agency of record for the Trans Canada Trail, Athletics Canada, Canada Basketball, Rugby Canada and HSBC Canada Sevens and consultative strategist for clients such as Freestyle Canada and the Vancouver Economic Commission.

Media

Bell Media has acquired the OOH network of Cieslok Media, adding 120 outdoor assets to the Bell portfolio, 47 of which are digital.

Twitter Canada has hired Leanne Gibson, former head of ad products and business operations at AOL Canada, as its first head of agency development, with a goal of working more closely with both creative and media buying agencies to help create more effective campaigns.

Meanwhile, the social media co has also admitted discrepancies in its metrics reporting. In late December, Twitter discovered a technical error that occurred on its Android app during the most recent OS update, which caused a discrepancy in disclosed video views to ad clients.