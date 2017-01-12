JP Wiser’s moves to No Fixed Address Changing category dynamics prompted the whisky brand to switch up its AOR.

New Toronto shop No Fixed Address has picked up the business for J.P. Wiser’s Canadian whisky, being named lead agency of record for the Corby Spirit and Wine brand.

Its mandate will include campaign platform development, overall brand strategy and mass advertising. The agency began work in December and its work will launch this summer.

The brand previously worked with John St., which created the “Tastes Like Whisky” campaign and brand platform that launched last spring.

Changing dynamics in the category – including new innovation (flavours and super premium whiskies), consumers entering brown spirits at an earlier age, Canadian whisky perceptions improving with global awards, and increased advertising spend by nearly everyone in the category – prompted JP Wiser’s to seek a fresh perspective, Keeshan Selvakumar, brand manager at Corby Spirit and Wine told strategy via email.

JP Wiser’s isn’t currently making any other changes to its agency roster, which includes Media Experts on media, Hill + Knowlton Strategies on PR and Gravity on digital.

No Fixed Address, founded by Dave Lafond and Serge Rancourt, launched formally late last year with a leaner, flexible model (in terms of both billing and how staff work) the founders hope will create lower overhead costs than traditional agencies.

The 20-person shop now has roughly 10 clients, including Questrade, CyberTip.ca and radio station Boom 97.3.

