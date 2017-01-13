Between the Sheets of M Live: Real Time Marketing on Social
David Beebe takes a deep dive into the art and science of M Live – Marriott International’s globally-located social media and real-time marketing command centers. In this keynote, David will share the story behind the M Live program, the strategy behind how data and technology come together to engage consumers in meaningful ways, and the ROI M Live delivers in winning the hearts, minds and wallets of the next generation of travelers. You’ll leave this session understanding how content can create communities that drive commerce, with real-world examples and strategies to help take your social media and content efforts to the next level.