Up to the Minute: New wins for DAC and UM Plus, the ICA names its new board, Garnier's new PR shop and more news you may have missed.

Hires, promotions and other news

The Institute of Communication Agencies (ICA) has named its 2017 board of directors, led by its chair and BBDO Toronto COO Paul Reilly. The new board includes former 2016 co-chair Penny Stevens, president of Media Experts; Melanie Johnston, president of DDB Canada; David Leonard, CEO of McCann Canada; Jim Kabrajee, president and CEO of Marshall Fenn; Jill King, president at Sandbox Advertising; Andy Krupski, chairman of The Hive; Rob Woyzbun, managing director at Vector Media; Greg Power, president of Weber Shandwick; Jeff Dack, president of Carat; Jason Chaney, chief strategic officer at Cossette; Matt Shoom-Kirsch, COO at Taxi; Andrew Kirby, vice president, client services at Sapient; and Scott Knox, the ICA’s president and CEO.

Veteran broadcaster Tom Clark has joined Ottawa-based Global Public Affairs. The former host of The West Block and chief political correspondent for Global Television Network, Clark joins the firm as chair, public affairs and communications. In the new role, he will provide executive-level government relations and strategic communications counsel to the firm’s clients.

Halifax agency Trampoline has announced recent additions Trevor Millett and Pierre Tabbiner to its creative team. The pair, who have joined as senior copywriter and senior art director, respectively, will work under co-creative directors Neil McCulloch and Shelly Dwyer, who took on those roles in August last year. Millett has had stints at various shops including MT&L, SGCI and Extreme Group and was recently creative director at M5 in Halifax. For his part, Tabbiner has held roles with Chester + Company (most recently as creative director), Impact and Extreme.

Broad Reach Communications has promoted Danielle Scott to consultant. Scott joined the shop in November 2015 as an account coordinator, working on media relations, social media and influencer engagement.

Montreal based communications and branding firm Cabana Séguin has made Mylène Duguay a partner. Duguay, who has 17 years of communications experience, joined the shop in 2010 as a project director following a stint with Jean Coutu.

The Toronto chapter of the American Marketing Association has announced its 2016 inductees to Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends. They include Arthur Fleischmann, president and co-founder of John St.; Arkadi Kuhlmann, founder of ING Direct Canada; Richard Peddie, former president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and former CEO of the Toronto Raptors; and Bob Peter, former president and CEO of the LCBO and former president of The Bay. The four industry vets will be honoured at a gala event in Toronto March 3.

Canada picked up 18 wins at the 2016 Midas Awards, which celebrate excellence in advertising for the financial category. Zulu Alpha Kilo, McCann Canada, KBS Canada and Bensimon Byrne each took home multiple awards for their work on Interac, Mastercard Canada, BMO and Scotiabank, respectively. The winning list of Canadian work is available here.

New business

PR shop MacIntyre Communications has been named PR agency of record for Garnier in Canada. The brand portfolio includes Fructis, Whole Blends, SkinActive, Ombrelle, Olia, Nutrisse, and Belle Color.

DAC Group has been named digital agency of record for budget fitness chain Fit-4-Less. The agency will lead digital strategy, including local presence management, SEM, SEO, paid display and social media, with DAC Group Montreal working in parallel for the brand’s Quebec-based counterpart, Econofitness, which has 52 locations in the province. Fit-4-Less, owned by GoodLife Fitness, currently has about 70 locations across Canada and is planning to expand in 2017.

Kaiser Lachance Communications has been named communications agency of record for travel insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance in Canada, tasked with building awareness for the company’s services and products across the country. The agency has already kicked off its first media campaign for the brand around its inaugural Canadian Winter Vacation Confidence survey.

Digital shop Fuse Marketing Group and media agency Society, etc. have together won a three-year agency of record contract for the Toronto Rock professional lacrosse club. The scope of work includes strategic planning, media planning, creative development, campaign management, reporting and optimization across channels including radio, print, digital, search and social media.

Media

Tim Hortons has named UM as its new shop in Canada, following a competitive media agency review. Prior to the review, the brand worked with Mindshare Canada.

Facebook has introduced ads to the Stories feature of its Instagram social platform. The content feature launched last year as a competitor to Snapchat.

Postmedia has reported a 14.4% decline in revenues in its first quarterly operating results for its fiscal year, mainly due to declines in print advertising.