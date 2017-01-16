Cheil hires new ECD Michael Murray takes over the creative department as previous leader Nelson Quintal moves to a global role.

Cheil Canada has hired Michael Murray as its new executive creative director, as previous creative leader Nelson Quintal prepares to take on the global creative director role for Cheil Worldwide.

Quintal has been creative director at Cheil’s Canadian office since 2014, when he joined after four years at Innocean Worldwide Canada. He has also had stints at DDB, Y&R and Cossette.

In his new global position, which is based is Seoul and begins in mid-February, Quintal will be working with the agency’s CCO and fellow Canadian Wain Choi. Choi became Cheil’s global head of creative in 2010, having previously been a creative director at Cossette and Y&R Toronto.

Murray was most recently VP and CD at Publicis Worldwide Canada, where he led creative for the agency’s Rogers business. Murray joined in mid-2015 when he transferred from Publicis-owned SapientNitro, and has also been CCO at Blammo Worldwide and ECD at CP+B Canada.

Murray left Publicis in August, and was replaced as creative lead on the Rogers account by Jed Churcher. Before joining Publicis, Churcher spent ten years at J. Walter Thompson Canada, most recently as VP and CD on the Walmart and Johnson & Johnson accounts.

In November, Cheil also brought on the creative team of art director Adam Tuck and copywriter Darren Marranca. The team spent the last three years at KBS Toronto and prior to that, were with Innocean, where they were first paired together.

In the summer, Cheil also hired Scott Suthren as its VP of planning from Innocean.

In addition to Samsung, which retains an ownership stake in the agency and is one of its largest clients globally, the agency’s clients in Canada include BMO, Yokohama Tires and Human Rights Watch.