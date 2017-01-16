Here are the 2017 Creative Report Card shortlists The full rankings will be available Feb. 23, but until then, check out the top brands, agencies, creatives and planners.

Creatives, your report cards are coming.

The 2017 edition of strategy‘s annual Creative Report Card is almost here. For now, we have the shortlists in our brand, agency and creative categories, as well as planners – a CRC first. The winners will be awarded Feb. 22 at the CASSIES (also a first) and announced in the March/April issue, with the full lists revealed the next day online.

In the meantime, have a look at who’s on the shortlists (sorted alphabetically) below, and who topped last year’s lists.