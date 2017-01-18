2017 Shopper Innovation Awards shortlist revealed From bees to beer, here are the brands that stood out in the jury room.

Pictured: Shopper Innovation Awards host Erica Ehm. (Photo: Matt Forsythe)

The 2017 Shopper Innovation Awards judges have completed their deliberation of submitted retail programs from the past year, with the winners set to be awarded on May 4 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

This year’s show, recognising insightful path-to-purchase programs, will follow strategy’s Shopper Marketing Forum, which takes place May 3 and May 4. Stay tuned for more details on the list of speakers who will provide the latest research and insights for CPG marketers and retailers.

New this year, the Shopper Innovation Awards jury – co-chaired by Wes Brown, VP, brand marketing retail at Loblaw Companies and Shirley Mukerjea, director of marketing for portfolio and shopper at PepsiCo Foods Canada – will also announce the inaugural Retail Innovator of the Year. Until then, here’s the shortlist of work that will be recognized this spring.