2017 Shopper Innovation Awards shortlist revealed

From bees to beer, here are the brands that stood out in the jury room.
By Harmeet Singh
32 mins ago
Pictured: Shopper Innovation Awards host Erica Ehm. (Photo: Matt Forsythe)

The 2017 Shopper Innovation Awards judges have completed their deliberation of submitted retail programs from the past year, with the winners set to be awarded on May 4 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

This year’s show, recognising insightful path-to-purchase programs, will follow strategy’s Shopper Marketing Forum, which takes place May 3 and May 4. Stay tuned for more details on the list of speakers who will provide the latest research and insights for CPG marketers and retailers.

New this year, the Shopper Innovation Awards jury – co-chaired by Wes Brown, VP, brand marketing retail at Loblaw Companies and Shirley Mukerjea, director of marketing for portfolio and shopper at PepsiCo Foods Canada – will also announce the inaugural Retail Innovator of the Year. Until then, here’s the shortlist of work that will be recognized this spring.

BRAND AGENCY CAMPAIGN
Canadian Safe School Network BIMM/Touché! Bully Ads
Cineplex Zulu Alpha Kilo Lily & the Snowman
Coca-Cola Canada The Hive Play a Coke
Expedia Canada Grip Limited Expedia Blue Jays
General Mills Canada Cossette Bring Back the Bees
Harley-Davidson Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo 1903: A Harley-Davidson Café
Ikea Canada Leo Burnett Ikea Pick-up and Order Point Hyperlapse
Ikea Canada Leo Burnett Ikea Moving Day
Interac Association Zulu Alpha Kilo Interac Be in the Black “Instant Gratification Program”
Labatt Breweries of Canada (Budweiser) Hunter Straker Budweiser
Molson Canadian Rethink Rooftop Rink
Molson Canadian Rethink Global Beer Fridge
PepsiCo Foods Canada BBDO Doritos Ketchup Roses
Rethink Breast Cancer Lg2 Give-A-Care
SickKids Foundation Cossette Life Unpaused
Walmart Canada APEX Public Relations Walmart Toy Testers: Winning the Holidays
World Vision KBS The Watercolour Project
Wrigley Canada BBDO Toronto Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop
Yellow Pages Leo Burnett The Lemonade Stand

 