Up to the Minute: FCB wins Ontario Tourism (again) Plus, Media Profile makes a slew of promotions and more news you may have missed.

Hires, promotions and other news

Media Profile has promoted seven of its team, along with adding two new faces, John Thibodeau – who joined the PR shop in 1998 – has been promoted from VP to senior vice president, while Chris Wood has been promoted to vice president. The firm also promoted Ashleigh Cartier to senior director, digital strategy, a new role at the agency. Other promotions include Carla Maggiotto and Ginger Shewell to account directors, and Jenna Bruno and Jill Lindsay to consultant roles. Ranziba Nehrin and Melissa Schaefer have also joined Media Profile as account coordinators.

NATA PR has announced that David Tremblay has been named a partner, the first in the agency’s history. Tremblay joined the PR firm in 2015 as an account manager before moving up to account director. Prior to that, he held roles with beauty distributor Cosbec and PR shop Zoi Agency.

Faulhaber Communications has added to its leadership. Lexi Pathak has been appointed VP and agency partner, while Andrea Anders has been made VP. The two are responsible for strategic leadership and oversight of the PR shop’s lifestyle brand portfolio, with Pathak focused specifically on agency service and delivery and Anders on employee experience and business development. Meanwhile, Malania Dela Cruz, a longtime collaborator with the agency, has joined it formally as director for the West. In the role, Dela Cruz will manage the agency’s Vancouver office and support the launch of FSHOPPE Vancouver, a new product placement showroom. The agency has a similar showroom in its Toronto office.

New business

FCB Toronto has won a three-year mandate for the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, with the possibility of adding an additional year at the end of that term. FCB, which was the organization’s existing advertising AOR, re-won the business following a competitive process led by the Advertising Review Board. The organization also works with PHD on media.

Media relations, event planning and influencer relations shop Shine PR and its partner agency Orchestra Marketing have been named AOR for Zepeel, an all-video dating app. The win follows a competitive review. The agencies will manage the app’s launch in the Toronto market.

Boutique event planning agency Wexler Events has hired Scratch Marketing to handle its rebranding and the development of a new website, aimed at crafting a more contemporary aesthetic with a more responsive, mobile-friendly layout.