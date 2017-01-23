Audi names Taxi AOR The agency returns to the automotive category after winning an RFP for the luxury brand.

Following a competitive review, Audi Canada has selected Taxi as its new creative agency of record in Canada.

Beginning this month, the agency will handle all creative relating to the Audi brand and retail operations in both English and French. The first work is expected to debut in the spring.

Audi Canada previously worked with Zulu Alpha Kilo as its Canadian AOR since 2012 (Montreal’s Tank handled creative for the French market through a partnership with the agency). Zulu’s last work with the brand was the “Projection of Greatness” campaign for the Q7.

“We made a tough decision not to participate in the RFP process,” Zak Mroueh, CEO, CCO and founder of Zulu Alpha Kilo told strategy in an email. “We had five great years with Audi and we’re proud of our accomplishments together. It’s a fantastic brand and we wish our friends at Audi well.”

Audi would not comment on the number of agencies that participated in the RFP.

The win marks Taxi’s return to the automotive category, having previously worked on the Mini brand for 10 years before the account was awarded to Anomaly in 2012.