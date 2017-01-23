Ontario Tourism’s new boss looks ahead with lessons learned Incoming president Lisa LaVecchia talks collaboration and approaching the travel category differently.

Lisa LaVecchia, the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation’s chief marketing officer, is taking over leadership of the government agency as its president and CEO on Jan. 30.

She brings a considerable amount of marketing experience to the role, joining OTMPC in 2013 after serving as director of retail marketing for Indigo. Prior to that, she was director of new media and marketing for the Office of the Premier in Ontario. She’s also held roles agency side with J. Walter Thompson, Enterprise Creative Selling, Ogilvy & Mather and Cossette, along with working as a sales development manager with People magazine in New York.

She’s taking over at a time of opportunity for the province. The low Canadian dollar and Canada’s increased prominence on the world stage in 2016 have primed Ontario as a draw for travellers from south of the border. LaVecchia wants to entice more Americans to the regions around the major airport cities of Toronto and Ottawa in a bid to increase spending. American border crossings look to be recovering from the 2008 economic downturn, with 11.3 million Americans visiting Ontario between January and October 2016, a 9.3% increase over 2015.

Collaboration – both with internal teams and agency partners – will be critical for LaVecchia as she takes the helm.

On the agency side, having OTMPC’s agencies of record – FCB for creative and PHD for media – work closely is something she hopes to continue. The creative and media shops have already been collaborating closely from the outset of projects, with PHD being involved from the brand strategy stage. Those agency partners are also key for her goal of delving into how best to leverage tech opportunities, including VR and artificial intelligence (AI).

With limited budgets an ever-present concern, LaVecchia says her priority will be to continue to think differently about the travel and tourism category, citing last year’s riddle-focused “Where Am I?” teaser campaign by FCB as an example of working beyond the tropes of tourism marketing.

“There are lots of different places people can go and spend their time and money, so standing out in the category is always a really big challenge,” she says. She points to SickKids’ recently launched “VS” platform, led by Cossette, as an example of inspiring work that’s taking a unique approach to its category.

From an internal perspective, LaVecchia says she plans to implement cross-functional teams more. OTMPC currently has a “collaborative working group,” made up of staffers from the brand and digital teams, social media, media relations and its Travel Trade B2B initiative, centred specifically on attracting visitors from the U.S. market. LaVecchia says she expects to have more integrated teams like that in the future.