Advocacy campaign calls out McDonald’s over nuts A full-page ad and petition campaign from Food Allergy Canada aims to get the QSR to rethink recent changes to its allergen policy.

McDonald’s Canada began fielding criticism from parents across the country last week for no longer being able to assure customers that its products had not come into contact with nuts. Yesterday, Food Allergy Canada added its voice to the conversation, calling on the QSR to rethink its decision and ensure it can provide a safe environment for people living with severe allergies and their families.

In a statement posted on its website on Jan. 17, McDonald’s said that with the arrival of the Skor-flavoured McFlurry, it would begin serving nut products that had not been individually packaged and could therefore no longer ensure that the rest of its food had not come into contact with nuts or other allergens.

In yesterday’s issue of The Globe & Mail, Food Allergy Canada took out a full-page ad (pictured left, click to enlarge) featuring an open letter to John Betts, president and CEO of McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada, under a large header that flips the iconic “golden arches” to ask the QSR “Why?”

In the letter, signed by “the families of Food Allergy Canada,” McDonald’s was praised for previously being one of the few restaurants that could guarantee which products were safe for those with nut allergies to eat. But the letter says the new decision “sends a clear message” that McDonald’s places more value in “the introduction of a new dessert” than it does the loyalty of millions of customers.

It lays out options for how McDonald’s could reaffirm its commitment to offering a safe dining environment and asks that Betts meet with the organization to discuss them. But, the letter says that says until then, the chain of restaurants are not a place millions of consumers will be able to eat safely.

Food Allergy Canada has also begun a campaign to get Canadians to sign a petition calling on the QSR to reverse its decision, with pushes on social media channels and with digital display ads.

Late Monday, McDonald’s posted a response to the letter on its website. It said the decision goes beyond just the Skor McFlurry and was the beginning of “a holistic change” to the company’s business that would see it add several items to its menu that could not guarantee that nuts were individually packaged.

It also said that it has never been a nut-free environment and to single out McDonald’s and no other chain “is unreasonable and beyond anything required of any other brand in our industry.”

Food Allergy Canada is working with Toronto-based agency Public on the campaign. Phillip Haid, CEO of Public, is a board member for Food Allergy Canada and a father of two children with severe food allergies. He says while parents across Canada were were speaking out about McDonald’s decision before Food Allergy Canada’s ad ran yesterday, he believes that doing so in an organized fashion will get McDonald’s to reconsider.

“What we’re trying to show McDonald’s is they’ve made a calculated error,” he says. “Reputationally, they’re taking a hit, but financially, they’re completely miscalculating the economic impact this will have on them.”

Haid says Public and Food Allergy Canada are exploring further executions based on the response of both the public and McDonald’s Canada, that will bring the message to the franchise level.