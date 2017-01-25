Lance Martin made CCO as Union tweaks creative team The shop names two new creative directors as it comes out of 2016 with a handful of new clients.

Pictured: Adam Thur and Rica Eckersley

Toronto creative shop Union has made some promotions among its creative team, following new client wins at the tail end of 2016.

Lance Martin, previously partner and executive creative director, has taken the role of chief creative officer. Martin was previously an ECD with Taxi 2, where he worked for 11 years before joining Union in 2012.

Meanwhile, Rica Eckersley and Adam Thur, who joined Union in 2014 as associate creative directors, have been promoted to creative director positions. The pair have worked together for more than a decade at agencies including Leo Burnett Toronto, Taxi 2 and Juniper Park, on clients including the Toronto Zoo, Virgin Mobile and Ikea, among others. At Union, they led the launch of EQ Bank and have worked on clients including Best Buy, Jamieson Vitamins and Weston Bakeries.

Union’s wins toward the end of 2016 included Country Harvest, Mike’s Beverage Company, Upper Canada Mall and CPA Ontario. That growth has meant having trustworthy creative directors in place, leading to the pair’s promotions, Martin said in a press release from the agency.