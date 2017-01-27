Cartier adds new CD The Montreal agency has hired Sylvain Thomin to lead its creative department amidst new business wins.

Montreal’s Cartier has selected a new leader for its creative department, hiring Sylvain Thomin as creative director.

Thomin has spent the last six years as a freelancer, working at a number of Quebec agencies, including Cartier. Prior to that, he spent seven years at as a copywriter at Bos, and has also worked at agencies in Paris, including Wunderman and Ogilvy.

“I’ve worked with the agency for many years now, and found the team to be both inspiring and very professional, and rigorously inventive,” Thomin said in a press release. “I’m not that motivated by winning awards. I’m more interested in creating campaigns that our clients will be as proud of as we are. This is true for both the strategy and creative.”

Thomin will lead Cartier’s creative department in the position. He fills a role previously held by Donald Samson, who had been CD at the agency since 2010 before leaving in October.

Over the last year, Cartier has also picked up 10 new clients, including L’Équipeur (the brand that clothing retailer Mark’s goes by in Quebec), bus operator Orléans Express, food and agriculture advocacy group Aliments du Québec and work for the Government of Quebec’s Ministry of Family, Ministry of Teaching and Education and Ministry of Finances.

The agency’s staff also grew in 2016, having added a pair of account directors and new strategic planner roughly one year ago, and bringing on Colin Beaudin as an art director over the summer.