John Corley named Xerox Canada president The company vet will lead marketing, strategy and sales to help build the company's reputation.

John Corley has been named as the new president of Xerox Canada, the company said Friday.

Corley had been working as a vice-president for Xerox U.S. and president of global channel partner operations since 2014.

But Corley, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, had previously served in several senior marketing and sales operations positions with the Canadian arm of the document technology company.

As president, Corley will be accountable for marketing and strategy decisions, operations and sales as part of a broader mandate to “expand Xerox’s market leadership position in Canada,” the company said.

Corley takes over the position from Al Varney who, after two years as Canadian president, has been named president of Xerox’s Northern, Southern and Central European operations.