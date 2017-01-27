Tim Hortons is heading to Mexico The move follows the coffee chain also announcing plans to expand in the U.K. and Philippines.

Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has announced its bringing the Tim Hortons brand to Mexico thanks to a joint venture with Mexican investors.

The company has not specified how many locations are set to open in Mexico. However, in a release, Daniel Schwartz, CEO of RBI said Mexico has “a thriving coffee market so we are very optimistic about the opportunity to grow the brand across the country.”

RBI has been forging similar agreements over the past 12 months, expanding the coffee chain’s footprint into the U.K. and Philippines. This builds on approximately the 4,500 locations that operate in Canada, the U.S. and throughout the Middle East.

Mauricio Barrera Garza will serve as CEO of the joint venture company.