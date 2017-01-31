Taxi Vancouver picks up another California client Online news site Hoodline is revamping its brand ahead of a planned North American expansion.

Taxi Vancouver has picked up another California client, building on momentum from its recent Credit Karma win.

Hoodline, a local news and editorial brand based in San Francisco, has chosen the agency to redefine its brand in anticipation of an expansion.

The site, which takes a hyper-local approach to its editorial strategy, was acquired by media company Pixel Labs last August.

Jack Dayan, Taxi’s VP, head of strategy, had a contact with Hoodline and had provided some consulting work, says Stephanie Santiago, Taxi Vancouver’s general manager. Following the Pixel Labs deal, the time was right to bring on the agency to work on its branding and positioning, especially as it aims to take its business to other markets in North America, including Toronto.

A branding redesign process is currently underway, with Hoodline’s new look to debut in about six weeks, Santiago says.

The win builds on momentum and learnings within the San Francisco market that Taxi Vancouver has gained through working with Credit Karma, she says.

What’s more, the Canadian agency’s nimbleness is a selling point to brands there that want something different than what bigger agencies in that market are offering, she adds.

Featured image via Shutterstock