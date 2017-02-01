Geometry taps longtime Kraft marketer to lead Toronto Julian Franklin brings a client-side perspective to the agency as he takes the SVP, managing director role.

Geometry Global has a new SVP and managing director leading its Toronto office, bringing longtime Kraft marketer Julian Franklin into the role.

Franklin, who began work for the agency at the tail-end of 2016, fills a role left vacant by Nancy Madonik, who left the agency after six years to pursue career interests, according to Geometry.

Franklin has spent the last decade in various shopper marketing and consumer engagement roles with Kraft Foods and then Kraft-Heinz Company, most recently in Chicago as head of marketing, consumer relations and brand activations. Prior to joining Kraft in 2007, he also held roles with Weston Foods Canada and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The client-side perspective is something that Franklin says he hopes to bring to the new role. Having been on that side of the table has given him insight into the unique challenges brand marketers face, he says.

In Canada in particular, that boils down largely to budgets. “In the U.S., if there were opportunities to execute a program or do something that was unique, the budgets and the ability to sometimes fail, but learn from that, was greater,” he says.

Canada is, however, strong when it comes to scaling programs, he notes, pointing to the success of Kraft’s Hockeyville program as just one example.

As he takes on the leadership position, he’ll be looking to expand Geometry’s offering to clients (among which are Unilever and Danone). In particular, he says he’ll be working on providing better shopper and consumer insights, including tapping into the broader WPP network.