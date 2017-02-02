Cashmere gets into music streaming Classical music on the go helps the brand lend a hand to the shy bathroom visitors among us.

Public washrooms are way too quiet, and Cashmere knows it.

The Kruger Products bathroom tissue brand has put the issue of “shy bladder” at the forefront of a cheeky new campaign.

Working with John St., the brand created new OOH ads that actually stream classical music to cover up the sounds behind the stall door. There are more than 400 ads in total, displayed throughout Toronto and Ottawa.

The campaign is also living on social media, with John St. producing a documentary-style video at Kruger’s own offices, featuring anonymous women confiding their public bathroom discomfort and trying out the streaming ads. The campaign, which includes the online video, OOH and social media support, is driving to a microsite with the entire streaming playlist. Maxus led media for the campaign.

Marketing in the bathroom tissue category is largely functional and price-driven, with Cashmere striving to get away from that kind of commoditized messaging, says Nancy Marcus, corporate VP of consumer marketing at Kruger Products.

Cashmere is the number one brand in eastern Canada in terms of market share, putting it in a good position to be a little provocative, but still speak respectfully to its consumer target, she says.

Cashmere targets what Marcus calls the “active sophisticate” female consumer, typically style-conscious women who live in urban areas.