Grey, Leo tie for top spot in Gunn Report

Leo Burnett Toronto is once again the top creative agency in Canada according to the 2016 Gunn Report, but it’ll have to share the honour with Grey Canada.

The Gunn Report is an annual ranking of creative agencies across the globe based on their performance at 45 creative awards shows using a proprietary point system.

By each earning six points, Leo keeps its top spot in Canada, with Grey rising up from last year’s tie for fourth.

Zulu Alpha Kilo came in third, its first appearance in the Canadian top five. Rethink re-entered the Canadian ranking at fourth, while Lg2 and Sid Lee it rounded out in a tie for fifth (Lg2 was third and Sid Lee tied for fourth in last year’s rankings).

The overall point total for Canadian agencies was smaller than in past reports, but that also means the Canadian ranking was more competitive, with a single point separating each spot on the list.

Overall, Canada slipped from ninth to sixteenth in the country rankings. Only one campaign from Canada made the top 50 in any category: Leo Burnett’s “Coming Soon” for Raising the Roof, which was ranked at number 48 in the print and out-of-home ranking. No Canadian agencies, production companies or directors made it into global top 50.

Globally, BBDO held on to last year’s spot as the top agency network, followed by McCann, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy and DDB. Adam & Eve DDB in London was the top agency, followed by New Zealand’s Colenso BBDO, Brazil’s AlmapBBDO, Y&R New Zealand and Forsman & Bodenfors. The top campaign was Y&R New Zealand’s “McWhopper” for Burger King.

