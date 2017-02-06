FCB adds two new group creative directors Matt Antontello and Noel Fenn join the shop as it continues rounding out its creative department.

FCB has expanded its creative team, bringing on two new group creative directors.

Matt Antonello (pictured, right) and Noel Fenn have joined the shop, a move that the agency says reflects recent growth, including retaining the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation account and adds to its creative team generally following the promotion of Nancy Crimi-Lamanna and Jeff Hilts to chief creative officers last summer.

Antonello was previously creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, which he left last October after nearly four years. Prior to that, he held roles with DDB Canada, Publicis and Rethink.

Fenn was most recently associate creative director with Zulu Alpha Kilo, which he joined in 2015 following stints at Leo Burnett, Innocean Worldwide Canada and TBWA\Toronto.

“With our move into the CCO role, we wanted to put into place a creative structure that keeps us focused on elevating our creative product on a day-to-day basis,” Crimi-Lamanna said in a release. “In January, we promoted Jeremiah McNama and Andrew MacPhee to group creative directors and with the addition of Matt and Noel, we’ve rounded out a senior creative leadership team that will help us continue to build on our momentum.”