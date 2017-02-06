Samsung selects Track DDB for CRM The shop is tasked with steering data-driven strategies for the tech brand.

Samsung Electronics Canada has named Track DDB as the agency of record on its customer relationship management business.

According to a release from the the electronics manufacturer, the 50-person Track is tasked with steering “targeted, data-driven communication strategies to forge stronger connections and engagement with Canadian consumers and influencers.”

“We are excited to welcome Track DDB to our roster of agency partners, to further strengthen the Samsung customer journey with more targeted, dynamic messaging,” Mark Childs, Samsung Canada’s CMO, said in a release. “This partnership will help Canadian consumers get closer to the Samsung brand with personalized, timely experiences, innovation news and offers they’re passionate about.”