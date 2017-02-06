UBC picks Taxi Vancouver The university's new AOR, along with MediaCom, will work to build the school's brand locally, nationally and globally.

The University of British Columbia has selected a pair of WPP agencies to handle its advertising and media.

Following a competitive review launched at the beginning of September, the university has selected Taxi’s Vancouver office as its new agency of record. It will provide strategic leadership and produce creative campaigns aimed at amplifying the university’s brand locally, nationally and globally. Brand planning for the specifics of Taxi’s work is set to begin in the coming weeks.

As part of the new partnership, MediaCom – also a part of holding co WPP – has been selected to handle media for UBC.

UBC’s most recent campaign, with Omnicom’s DDB Canada and OMD Canada, was a community-focused effort aimed at raising the profile of the university’s research and the impact it has on the province.

The review for the advertising work was triggered following the expiration of DDB’s contract. Terms for the length of Taxi and MediaCom’s assignment are still being discussed.