Edelman Calgary gets a new GM John Larsen steps into the role after 18 months with the agency.

John Larsen has been named Edelman Calgary’s new general manager.

The shop’s previous Calgary GM, Laurie Stretch, is no longer with the agency, Edelman confirmed to strategy.

Larsen joined Edelman about 18 months ago as EVP and national practice lead for its crisis and reputation risk business. Prior to joining Edelman, Larsen was president of reputation management firm Zero Hour Strategy. He has also held an SVP role with Global Public Affairs, was president of consultancy Corpen Group and manager of executive communications and issues management with the City of Calgary.

Meanwhile, Megan Spoore, Edelman Calgary’s VP of client strategy, crisis and reputation risk has been appointed deputy general manager. Spoore worked with National Public Relations for five years before joining Edelman in 2010 and became one of the founding team members of the agency’s Calgary office.

Featured image via Shutterstock