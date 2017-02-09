Check it out: KFC delivers the love The QSR introduces a new Facebook contest that brings "ChickenGrams" to the door.

Flowers, chocolate, lingerie and…fried chicken.

Okay, so the latter may not be among the standard Valentine’s Day gift ideas but leave it to KFC Canada to try to make it happen.

Working with Grip Limited, the QSR has created the “KFC ChickenGram,” a Facebook contest where love-sick chicken lovers can enter for a chance to have a free heart-shaped box of the Colonel’s Original Recipe sent to their loved one. They need only write up their love story for a chance to win.

For those who do have a box come to their door, they’ll also get a chicken-themed poem thrown in.

KFC, which works with Mediacom, is supporting the cheeky campaign through Facebook and Instagram, along with influencer outreach.