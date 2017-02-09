Juniper Park booms The agency has added over 30 new faces, including two VPs, since November.

Pictured, left to right: Lisa Wall, Shelly-Ann Scott and Adam Lang.

Juniper Park\TBWA is continuing to grow with numerous hires across its departments in recent months.

Leading the hires are Lisa Wall and Adam Lang, two new account leads who both join as VP and group account director.

Wall is rejoining the TBWA family, having previously spent two years at the agency. Since then, she has had senior account roles at BBDO and AKQA, and was most recently group director of client engagement at Razorfish. Joining in November, Wall will be leading the agency’s Capital Group U.S. account.

Lang joined the agency in December after a year as group account director at DDB, working on the Volkswagen account. He also has experience at Cundari, Zulu Alpha Kilo and BBDO, working on brands including Audi, BMW, Cineplex and Mercedes-Benz. Lang, keeping with his automotive experience, will be leading the Nissan and Petro Canada accounts.

The Nissan account was previously led by Calvin Daniels, who left the agency in the fall to join Commonwealth\McCann.

Both Wall and Lang will work with Shelly-Ann Scott, who remains VP and group account director on the agency’s CIBC account. Adrian Goodgoll, who joined the agency at the end of 2015, has also been promoted to group account director, working on the Canadian Gatorade, U.S. Miller Lite and global EOS accounts.

Overall, Juniper Park has made dozens of new hires since November across its departments. In client services, it has added senior account director Michael Fritzlar (from Sapient), account directors Sarah Leveille (from DDB) and Natalie Sophia Gandy (from Dieste in Dallas), account supervisors Alexandra Potter (from Zulu Alpha Kilo) and Heather McLaren (from Taxi), senior account executive Margaret Jakubowski (from Publicis) and account executives: Lauren Reinhart (from DDB Australia), Brandon Sellers (from Innocean) and Sadie Harper (from Tag).

Lisa Elliott, who was hired in 2014, has been promoted to account supervisor and Deanna Coates, who joined in May, has been promoted to account executive.

In the creative department, the agency has hired art directors Adrian Valenzuela (from FCB), Matthew Cruz (from The Tite Group) and former freelancers Damon Crate and Neil Domingues. Its new copywriters include Yulenka Rebello (from FCB), former freelancer Sabrina Christo, Rethink intern Emily Ferraro, Union intern Molly McKay and recent Humber grad Caroline Crystal. Vanessa Rosati (from Clear Life Magazine), Esra Tasdemir (from Taxi) and former freelancers Kevin Umana and Sam Dal Monte join the agency as designers.

Natalie McClare has been promoted to director of creative resources, while Alexandra Mierzwa has been hired as creative coordinator.

The agency has also hired a new executive assistant and made four additions to its finance department.

All of those hires are on top of seven previously announced additions to the agency’s planning team.