Prepping for AI

Where decision makers are directing their resources in anticipation of machine learning's increased importance.
By Jeromy Lloyd
15 mins ago

Accenture’s new “Technology Vision 2017″ report makes a lot of predictions about the future of AI in business, but they all lead to one bold conjecture: “in five years, more than half of your customers will select your services based on your AI instead of your traditional brand.”

Image courtesy eMarketer

Image courtesy eMarketer

The vast majority (85%) of executives Accenture spoke to said they would be investing “extensively” in AI tech over the next three years. A new, separate global survey by Infosys called “Amplifying Human Potential: Towards Purposeful Artificial Intelligence” may add a bit of detail to that statistic, showing how executives are starting to prepare for an AI-focused future.

The majority (60%) of the 1,600 business and IT decision-makers Infosys polled said they were investing in IT infrastructure ahead of the AI revolution. Participants also demonstrated there is a market for subject matter experts to instruct companies on how AI can integrate with business, as 43% said they were “using external support to assist with planning.”

Furthermore, “almost one-third of the executives surveyed said they were gathering feedback from customers, an interesting – and affordable – way to assess needs and opportunities,” reports eMarketer.

The data was gathered via a phone poll conducted in January across seven countries (Australia, China, France, Germany, India, the U.K. and U.S.). Each respondent represented a company with at least 1,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenue.