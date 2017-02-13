Ronald McDonald House illustrates family moments The B.C. and Yukon charity turns to GoFundMe to break down its latest fundraising push.

Ronald McDonald House Charities B.C. and Yukon has broken down its latest fundraising effort into 73 individual moments, using crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to help tell its story.

Working with Cossette and illustrator Adela Kang, the charity – which provides a home with 73 rooms for families of children in hospital undergoing major medical treatments – came up with 73 family moments to feature on the platform, from “decorating cookies” to “getting lost in storytime,” each priced with a small amount that users can donate.

Many of the “Gift a Moment” activities are inspired by real families who have used Ronald McDonald House.

Launched ahead of British Columbia’s Family Day holiday on Feb. 13, the campaign is meant to raise funds but also help explain what Ronald McDonald House does, says Richard Pass, CEO for Ronald McDonald House B.C. and Yukon.

The regional charity has relied heavily on word-of-mouth to tell its story, he says. The digital crowdfunding approach is new territory for the organization, which is also hoping to reach younger donors.

The campaign is being supported by posts from the organization’s social media platforms. Donations can be made at GiftAMoment.ca.

At the national level, Ronald McDonald House Charities has also been trying to make giving less overwhelming with its “Make Fun Matter” platform, which asks Canadians to raise donations by doing the activities they already love.