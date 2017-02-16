Brad wins Volvo’s motorcoach and transit accounts Montreal agency takes on North American branding and marketing for Prevost and Nova Bus business units.

Volvo Group has awarded the North American portion of its Prevost and Nova Bus accounts to Brad after a review.

The account includes strategic planning, creative and digital duties, with overall branding duties going to Brad’s one-year-old branding arm, Brad Atelier.

The two Volvo sub-brands manufacture motorcoaches and bus components in Quebec and New York. According to La Presse, both businesses are stable thanks to steady demand from the U.S. and orders from the Canadian military. La Presse says Nova Bus owns 55% of the Canadian market.

“Brad’s 360-degree approach, in-depth understanding of our industry, and their strategic and creative vision truly won us over,” Michael Power, director of marketing and communications for Prevost and Nova Bus in Canada, said in a release.

“From our earliest meetings, we felt a strong connection between our companies and our team is excited to begin,” said agency co-president Martin Bernier. “This gain also highlights the inroads Brad is making on the Canadian and North American stage.”