Sean McDonald joins Rethink The new managing partner for strategy's digital background was a plus for the "increasingly social first" shop.

Rethink has hired Sean McDonald as it new managing partner for strategy.

McDonald arrives from Secret Location, the content studio he joined in August 2016 after five years in senior roles at Taxi.

McDonald’s new role is similar to that of Maxine Thomas, Rethink’s partner and head of strategy. But where Thomas “is one of the statesmen of brand planning in this country,” says Andy Macaulay, managing partner at Rethink, “Sean comes form a stronger digital background.”

“The work we’re doing for clients is increasingly social first. About half of our efforts – not necessarily our output – but half our efforts goes into socially focused activities for our clients,” Macaulay says. “Sean has a terrifically strong background in that area.”

McDonald will be based in Toronto, but oversee strategy work across Rethink’s three offices, which also include Vancouver and Montreal.