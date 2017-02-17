Sid Lee promotes Montreal creative leadership Isabelle Brosseau and Alex Bernier promoted to join Kristian Manchester as creative leads.

Pictured (left to right): Isabelle Brosseau, Alex Bernier, Philippe Meunier and Kristian Manchester.

Sid Lee has promoted within its senior creative staff in a shift that will see oversight of its Montreal office’s creative output move to three long-serving agency veterans.

Isabelle Brosseau, who has been lead creative producer since since 2015, has been promoted to executive creative manager. Brosseau oversees creative management and talent acquisition for the agency’s various projects.

Alex Bernier, who is currently a partner and CD, has been made executive creative director for the Montreal office. He joins Kristian Manchester, an established Montreal-based ECD who has worked on global campaigns, in steering work for the local market.

These promotions put creative control of the Montreal office with Brosseau, Bernier and Manchester, who in turn report to Philippe Meunier, chief creative officer and a senior partner. Meunier will see his role expand to focus more on the agency’s five-office network (Montreal, Toronto, New York, L.A. and Paris).