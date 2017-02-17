Up to the Minute: BICOM get a new managing director Plus, client wins for North Strategic and Kwittken, GroupM's new CMO and more news you may have missed.

Hires and new business

BICOM Communications has brought on Daniella Macri as managing director of its Toronto office. Macri has spent the past eight years with Coca-Cola Canada, including launching and growing its Glaceau portfolio, which includes Vitaminwater and Smartwater. In her new role, she will lead BICOM’s seven-member national practice and work with the rest of the senior management team to support business development.

North Strategic has won new business from Purina, being selected to design and execute PR campaigns for two of its major brands, Purina One and Purina Puppy Chow. In particular, it will be working on growing the brands’ existing influencer program.

Instigator Communications has been named PR and communications agency of record for Toronto’s Pusateri’s Fine Foods, following a competitive pitch process. Instigator will provide integrated communications services for Pusateri’s including PR, social strategy and influencer engagement. Along with its Saks Food Hall locations at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Toronto locations, Pusateri’s recently expanded in the region (in Oakville and Etobicoke).

Endurance race brand Ironman has selected Kwittken as its North American agency of record, providing strategic corporate and consumer communications. The MDC Partners agency’s roster of brands in the health, wellness and fitness category includes Orangetheory Fitness, Cervélo, Zicam and PDI, as well as past work for Centerplate, DJO Global and its portfolio of DonJoy products.

Halo PR Group recently announced it has become the public relations AOR for Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. The agency, which picked up the account last fall, also recently won business for Trademark Hospitality (a part of Freed Developments) and its first property Lavelle, along with Bar Reyna, Eat Train Live and Liss Gallery.

Media

After leaving politics last May, Pierre Karl Péladeau is returning to Quebecor as its president and CEO, effective immediately. He previously served in the position from 1999 to 2013.

Digital lifestyle brand Notable has expanded its scope from a news and media site to include a multi-channel video network, talent representation under Notable Celebrities, influencer marketing, in-house production and web series development.

GroupM has hired its first CMO to promote its North American agencies, bringing on Jim Meyer, who’s tasked with promoting GroupM’s advantages in data, technology and transparent and accountable media investment in North America. Meyer was most recently CMO for Ipsos in North America.