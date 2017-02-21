Taxi named AOR for Beam Suntory The agency will provide creative and strategy for the company's portfolio of spirits brands, including Canadian Club.

Taxi has been named national agency of record for spirits company Beam Suntory in Canada following a competitive review that began in November.

One of Taxi’s main priorities will be the development a new creative platform and campaign for Beam Suntory’s Canadian Club brand. It will also develop digital, video and radio creative and provide strategic leadership for the company’s Sauza Tequila, Alberta Pure Vodka, Bowmore, and Courvoisier brands.

The win is Taxi’s fourth in as many months. In November, it picked up the business for Promutel Assurance in Montreal and Credit Karma in Vancouver. In January, it won the national Audi Canada RFP and earlier this month picked up AOR duties for the University of British Columbia, handled by the Vancouver office.

The agency has recently lost its creative director of design Dave Watson to Mosaic, but has also lifted the veil on its new strategic design and tech division.