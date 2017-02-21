Zulu hires a new ACD Marcelo Mariano joins the shop following several years in the U.S. and Brazil.

Zulu Alpha Kilo has added an associate creative director, bringing Marcelo Mariano into the role.

Mariano was most recently an ACD at The Martin Agency in Richmond, Virginia, which he joined in March 2015. Prior to that, he spent about three years as ACD at J. Walter Thompson and R/GA in Sao Paolo, Brazil, following stints in Toronto at agencies including Sid Lee and Proximity BBDO. During his career, he’s worked on brands including Ford Motors, Fiat, Skol, Gillette and Nike.

In his new role at Zulu, Mariano will partner with creative director Jon Webber.

Mariano joins Zulu following the agency winning its first U.S. AOR assignment for New York-based smart home platform Wink.