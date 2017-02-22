Promo! Awards 2017 co-chairs revealed Entries are now open for the awards, celebrating the best in brand activation.

Entries are now open for the 2017 Promo! Awards, celebrating the best brand activation work across Canada.

This year’s judging panel will be c0-chaired by Susan Irving, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo and Dave Watson, executive creative director, design at Mosaic.

Last year’s show saw Project Consent’s animated campaign take the top prize, with the work by Juniper Park\TBWA being named Best of Show. Other big winners included Zulu Alpha Kilo’s “Lily and the Snowman” campaign for Cineplex and General Mills’ “#BringBacktheBees” campaign for Honey Nut Cheerios, led by Cossette (the most awarded agency at the 2016 awards). Read more about last year’s winners here.

The early bird deadline for the 2017 awards, presented by strategy and CAPMA (Canadian Agencies Practising Marketing Activation), is March 1.