Tangerine names new president and CEO

Tangerine has named Brenda Rideout as president and CEO, effective March 1.

Rideout, currently chief strategy officer with the digital banking brand, will fill the role now held by Peter Aceto, who has served as president and CEO since 2008.

While in the role, Aceto helped lead Tangerine (then ING Direct) through its acquisition by Scotiabank in 2012. “Peter has been with Tangerine for over 20 years,” a Tangerine spokesperson told strategy via email. “As we’ve completed the transition from a niche bank to one that provides a full suite of products, Peter decided that he’d like to purse interests outside Tangerine.”

Rideout joined Tangerine 17 years ago and has since held various roles, including chief marketing officer, chief information officer and chief technology and operations officer. She has also led key strategic initiatives, including the brand transition from ING Direct to Tangerine.

For now, she will continue to oversee the corporate strategy and marketing functions with the help of the leadership team, according to Tangerine.

