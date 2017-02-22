The Hockey Day Play: How Branded Content Scores New Customers for Scotiabank Heroes of Hockey Day in Canada is Scotiabank’s first-ever serialized broadcast, digital, and social branded content series. With twenty 90-second ...

Heroes of Hockey Day in Canada is Scotiabank’s first-ever serialized broadcast, digital, and social branded content series. With twenty 90-second episodes that air weekly on TV and online, Heroes features endearing kids, powerful stories about giving back to community, NHL superstar P.K. Subban and other hockey greats, and more.

But how effective has this content series been in elevating the Scotiabank brand among consumers, and generating sales for the bank? Christine Wilby and Justin Lipton from the Scotiabank Brand and Sponsorship teams, respectively, will give BCON Expo attendees an exclusive look at the Heroes of Hockey Day strategy, and how the bank optimized and grew the branded content program over three hockey seasons.