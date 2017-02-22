The Millennial Movement – How BMO Delivers Branded Content to a New Demographic
With the launch of Vice Money, a new vertical within the Vice network, BMO forged an exclusive partnership and became the sole provider of financially-focused branded content for the media property’s largely millennial audience. It wasn’t an easy task, and in fact signaled a monumental shift in the way BMO marketed its services, and introduced a new target demographic for the bank. As one of the primary voices advocating for the launch of the BMO Vice Money project, Michael Letsche will take the audience behind the scenes of this branded content program, discussing the ways in which the bank seeks to target millennials with content that is relevant and informative, and also delivers ROI.