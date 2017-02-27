No Fixed Address continues to grow A new tech lead is among nine new full-time staff to join the young Toronto agency.

Toronto’s No Fixed Address has brought in a new group of talent to work within what is says is a loose and agile operational structure.

On the heels of the agency recently being named agency of record for JP Wiser’s, it has brought on nine full-time staff, including a new lead for tech work and director of project management, both coming from Nurun.

Craig MacKenzie will be the agency’s technology and innovation lead, having previously been associate technology director at Nurun for nearly four years. He has also been a senior developer at Capital C.

Hasiya Au-Yeung will be No Fixed Address’ director of the project management office. Au-Yeung was a senior project manager at Nurun, and was also director of the project management office for five years at Publicis.

The creative group now includes art director Daniela Angelucci and copywriters Andrew Rizzi and Brian Morrison, who were previously interns with the agency and have been hired full-time. They join a department that already includes creative directors Dhaval Bhatt and Shawn James, as well as design lead Randy De Melo.

The agency has also expanded it clients services team, adding account supervisors Olivia Zaporzan (formerly of Grip) and Gillian Craig (formerly of Sandbox), as well as bringing intern Camille Blais on full time as an account executive. It has also hired Linda Colozza to lead HR and office management.

The new hires bring the agency’s head count to 25.

No Fixed Address formally launched in November, founded by former Cossette president Lafond with former DS+P owner and Publicis Canada president Serge Rancourt. Prior to launching publicly, it had picked up the business for Questrade in August. The JP Wiser’s win added the whisky brand to a client roster that includes the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Egan Visuals and radio stations Boom 97.3 and 93.5 The Move.