What it takes to win at the CASSIES Judges tell us what made the Gold winners stand out from the pack, plus a photo gallery from this year's gala.

Were you looking at this year’s CASSIES winners and wondering what it would take for your work to join their esteemed ranks?

This year, the judges went on record to say why each gold-winning campaign stood out from the pack. We filmed their answers and showed them to attendees at the CASSIES gala as the awards were handed out. But if you missed out on the event, we’ve compiled the videos below so you don’t have to miss out on the award-winning insights (as well as a photo gallery of the evening’s festivities).

Ovarian Cancer Canada, Grey Canada: “Ladyballs”

Judge: Christine Kalvenes, CMO at PepsiCo Canada

Nissan, Juniper Park\TBWA: “Conquer All Conditions”

Judge: Ricardo Martin, VP at Unilever Russia

Huggies (Kimberly Clark Canada), Ogilvy & Mather: “No Baby Unhugged”

Judge: Alison Leung, group director at Facebook

Liberal Party of Canada, Bensimon Byrne: “2015 Election Campaign: Hazel”

Judge: Kevin Johnson, CEO at MediaCom

Skittles (Wrigley Canada), BBDO: “Holiday Pawn Shop”

Judge: Luc Du Sault, CD at Lg2

SickKids Foundation, Cossette: “Life Unpaused”

Judge: Laurie Young, CEO at Ogilvy

Doritos (PepsiCo), BBDO: “Ketchup Roses Bouquet”

Judge: François Lacoursière, EVP and senior partner at Sid Lee

Grand Prix: Huggies (Kimberly Clark Canada), Ogilvy & Mather: “No Baby Unhugged”