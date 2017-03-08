Promo! Awards 2017 jury revealed Check out the industry experts judging the best in brand activation.

CAPMA and strategy have revealed the judges that will be choosing the best in Canadian brand activations at this year’s Promo! Awards.

The 13 judges join this year’s previously announced co-chairs, Susan Irving (senior director of marketing at PepsiCo) and Dave Watson (ECD, design at Mosaic). Their winning picks will be revealed at a gala in Toronto this fall.

Steve Bolliger, SVP of marketing, Constellation Brands

Nuala Byles, ECD, Geometry Global

Andrea Hunt, VP of marketing, Weston Bakeries

Nancy Marcus, VP of marketing, Kruger

Steve Miller, SVP and CD, OneMethod

Stephanie Nerlich, CMO and managing director, MDC Partners

Brent Nichols, co-president/founder, Inventa BC

Denise Rossetto, SVP and ECD, BBDO

Christine Ross, SVP, freeforallmarketing

Claudéric Saint-Amand, VP of strategy and creative, Agence Bob

Jennifer Stahlke, VP of customer marketing, Walmart Canada

Mark Stewart, president and CEO, Wondermakr

Pete Vanslyke, senior director of marketing, chocolate, The Hershey Company