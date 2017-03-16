Citizen Relations makes leadership changes The agency has named a new GM in Toronto, along with making a North American promotion.

Citizen Relations has made changes to its leadership team, naming a new general manager for Toronto and a new North American executive vice president.

Sarah Crabbe, who joined Citizen last June as an SVP, has been named GM for the agency.

Meanwhile, Mark Carpenter, previously SVP, integrated communications and deputy GM of Citizen, has been promoted to EVP, integration for Citizen in North America – a newly created position.

Prior to joining Citizen, Crabbe was SVP and the national practice lead for consumer marketing in Canada at Edelman. She’s has also worked with Zeno Group and Fleishman Hillard. While at Citizen, she’s been responsible for new business and national accounts such as Loblaw, President’s Choice Financial and Pepsi.

For his part, Carpenter joined Citizen in mid-2015 from BBDO, where he was a group digital director. At Citizen, he’s worked on clients including Dyson and Molson. In his new role, he will work closely with North American president Nick Cowling (who moved up to that role from president of Canadian operations last year) and U.S. general manager Nathan Friedman to grow the agency’s business south of the border.

The changes are the results of growth at Citizen in both Canada and the U.S. The agency, part of Vision7, recently acquired experiential agency Black Chalk Marketing and has picked up new business over the past few months, including being named AOR for Intuit-owned tax software TurboTax.