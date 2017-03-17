Up to the Minute: A shiny win for NKPR Plus, Free for All adds to its team and more news you may have missed.

Hires, promotions and new business

Jewellery and fashion brand Swarovski has selected NKPR as its strategic communications partner in Canada. The agency will manage the brand’s media, client and influencer relations related to new collections and global collaborations. In particular, it will plan and execute strategic events and partnerships to raise overall awareness of Swarovski in Canada.

Free for All Marketing has announced five additions to its team. Lorne Cooperberg has joined as VP, strategy and business development, bringing an experiential marketing and sponsorship background to the agency, including experience with clients such as Royal Bank, Visa and Toronto Hydro. Leslie Wilson has also come on as a new senior account manager. Wilson has a background in cause marketing, including most recently with Scout Environmental and Summerhill Group. Meanwhile, the agency has also added Graham Martin Campbell as a new senior account manager and Jordan Shawaga and Leslie Szabunio as senior account coordinators.

Faulhaber Communications has announced two new clients. The lifestyle PR and marketing shop has added luxury appliance maker Monogram and the Interior Design Show Vancouver to its client roster as it expands its design business.

Toronto-based multicultural agency Monsoon Communications has promoted Preeti Kawatra to account director, along with hiring Sharon Song as manager of channel strategy. Kawatra joined the shop last year as an account supervisor after working with Grey Group in India. Song, meanwhile, comes from World Vision Canada and has also worked as a freelance copywriter, account manager and account director, including with Leo Burnett in China.

Media (subscription)

Bell Media has signed with influencer platform Influicity, a deal Bell says will allow it to better curate its talent roster based on advertiser needs and access analytics tools.

While broadcasting revenues increased in the fourth quarter of 2016, consolidated revenues for Quebecor Media declined 2%, largely due to losses in publishing and distribution revenues.

A new study from influencer marketing solutions firm Izea suggests that influencers and marketers view services very differently, especially when it comes to value.