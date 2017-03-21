CAA drives home its other benefits The organization's latest spot is an effort to reinforce its broader value proposition.

Canadian Automobile Association South Central Ontario has launched a new campaign in its latest effort to show that being a member has benefits even when you’re not stranded on the side of the road.

After using his CAA member’s discount at Harvey’s to satisfy his pregnant wife’s late-night poutine craving, a man rushes into his car when he believes his wife is going into labour. In the excitement, he puts the car into drive instead of reverse, hitting the wall of the garage, but luckily he gets a discount on his home and auto insurance because of his CAA membership.

The campaign, launched in late February and led by agency Arrivals + Departures, is also taking the idea to radio, using humour and relatable moments outside of being stuck roadside to promote the CAA partner organizations and benefits available to members.

Focusing on the CAA’s broader value proposition outside of roadside assistance has been a priority for the organization for a number of years, and this ad is the second in a series, following the “Like Father Like Son” spot from the fall which had a similar focus on other member benefits. Alexi Mann, director of marketing at CAA South Central Ontario, says the campaign is part of an effort to show the wider range of situations where having a membership can pay off.

“Any research that we do or consumer we speak to, CAA is synonymous with trust and roadside assistance,” Mann says. “We have so much more that we need to break through in the minds of consumers.”

In 2014, CAA launched a new tagline, “Making Bad Days Good and Good Days Better,” which has seen the organization embrace more of a lighthearted tone in its marketing and helping drive home the idea that CAA isn’t just for when disaster strikes on the side of the road.

While other companies offer roadside assistance packages, partner discounts, or travel benefits, the CAA is the only one that offers all of its different lines of business in a single package, Mann says, which helps it stand out.

Also, with cars lasting longer, more teens waiting to get their drivers license and the popularity of services like Uber, Lyft and Zipcar, roadside assistance is seen as less of a necessity.

“When you say something in the market for more than 100 years, it’s tough for consumers to hear other things,” Mann says. “We’re also trying to make sure people realize there are benefits no matter whose car you are in, even if its a taxi or a rideshare, because it’s not tied to the vehicle, it’s tied the member. There’s a lot of ways to get people to realize there’s benefit even if you’re not commuting for hours every day, and we’ve been able to demonstrate that through all our different lines of business.”