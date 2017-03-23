Camp Jefferson wins Porsche Cars Canada The agency change comes as the luxury auto brand looks to build its brand in this market.

Toronto-based Camp Jefferson has been selected as the agency of record for Porsche Cars Canada, following a review process involving several agencies.

Porsche previously worked with Red Urban, which won the account in 2014. Six agencies were involved in the review this time around.

“We were looking for an agency partner that was a good fit culturally and would be able to seamlessly adapt to the fast pace of our business,” Margareta Mahlstedt, director of marketing for the brand said in a press release.

Porsche is looking to build its brand further in the Canadian market and use “new, innovative creative and technologies to do so,” the release says. The brand also works with PHD on media.

The luxury auto brand joins a client roster at Camp Jefferson that also including Koodo Mobile, Side Launch Brewing Company, HelloLife, Freedom55 Financial and Coca-Cola, among others.