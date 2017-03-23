Closing Keynote: The now and the future of branded content – the view from London With audiences apparently caring less and less about advertising, is the solution really for every brand to create content that ...

With audiences apparently caring less and less about advertising, is the solution really for every brand to create content that people ‘choose’ to watch, perhaps through cultural relevance or ‘doing good’? What about the argument that suggests organic is dead? And what about the growing importance of algorithms choosing content for us?

Citing various UK and international case studies, Tom casts an eye on the future of brand communications and offers a view on how the industry needs to adapt given the challenges and opportunities facing advertisers now and over the next few years.