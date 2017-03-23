Strategy Awards names its three co-chairs Meet the industry pros leading the jury for the awards recognizing the best planning work in Canada.

After some lengthy consideration and consultation, the second annual Strategy Awards have announced Maxus CEO Ann Stewart, Cossette CSO Jason Chaney and Samsung CMO Mark Childs will serve as its co-chairs.

According to Mary Maddever, strategy‘s publisher and SVP, editorial director at Brunico Communications, the three were chosen because their expertise “represent the three legs of the strategy stool” from the client, media and creative agency worlds

Both Chaney and Stewart are part of the event’s nine-member advisory board. Along with Childs, they will lead a jury of creative industry experts who will oversee a handful of new categories this year, including one dedicated to marketing around Canada’s sesquicentennial.

“Canada 150 (also coinciding with an anniversary in Quebec) presented a thorny challenge for brands – everyone needed to tackle the same planning challenge in the same timeframe, and try to get noticed and add strategic impact for the brand,” says Maddever.

“We also converted a few jury awards into a category due to popular demand. Judges felt innovative research and clever use of data to uncover new insights is crucial aspect of planning, and that a deeper dive into how these processes are evolving would be a valuable learning and benchmark resource.”

The Awards, developed in partnership with the Account Planning Group of Canada, are currently accepting entries ahead of its early-bird deadline of April 3. Winners will be announced during strategy‘s Agency of the Year gala in November.

The full Strategy Award jury will be announced in the coming weeks.