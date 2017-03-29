Johnsonville looks to own the morning The brand introduces new products as part of a mission to expand its breakfast offering.

Johnsonville is on a mission to own more of the breakfast occasion with the launch of two new products unique to the Canadian market.

The brand has introduced two new Smoked Western Omelette and Smoked Maple Flavoured breakfast sausages to grow its offering around that occasion. Smoked sausage is already a key category for Johnsonville and one in which is has strong equity, says Jackie Hendricks, associate brand manager for international with Johnsonville. Following consumer research last year, the brand uncovered that the convenience of its fully cooked dinner-focused shelf set was a draw for consumers and that there was an opportunity to add a similar offering to its lineup of breakfast products.

As a brand, Johnsonville has already been looking to take more of an ownership position in breakfast, an occasion that’s slightly less competitive than other categories in which it operates, Hendricks says. Dinner sausage is the largest component of Johnsonville’s business but breakfast is an area where it’s hoping to grow.

As with other products in its portfolio, Johnsonville is targeting parents 25 to 50, particularly moms, who tend to be the primary grocery shoppers.

To launch the new SKUs in April, the brand is launching a national print, TV and social media campaign focused on mornings, with the creative centred largely on images of the food and recipe suggestions above all else. “We always say we want people to lick the page or lick the screen,” Hendricks says.

Initially, there won’t be in-store marketing for the new products, as Johnsonville plans to focus its shopper marketing plans on the summer months and new products that will debut ahead of the barbecue season, she says.