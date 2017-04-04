Samsung to open new Canadian retail flagship The brand says the experiential store in Toronto will be more omnichannel focused than others in global markets.

Samsung Canada has announced plans for a new flagship retail location, aimed at telling more of the story around its entire portfolio.

Samsung’s locations in Canada typically just focus on mobile and TV, but the new location in downtown Toronto, set to open at the end of summer, is meant to establish the brand’s full internet of things story, says Patricia Heath, VP of retail excellence at Samsung Canada.

The 21,000-square-foot store is set apart from the brand’s other locations in both scale and scope, she says.

Among its major differences will be a demo kitchen – a Canadian first – to showcase its connected appliances and offer cooking demonstrations. The idea is to offer a “digital playground” to allow consumers to experience their passions, such as cooking, in an environment that houses Samsung’s entire product mix, Heath says. That also includes spaces for shoppers to experience its Gear VR products, smartphones and tablets and TVs.

The location in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, an area of major foot traffic, is a global first for Samsung in terms of its retail aspect, she says. Unlike the Samsung 837 experiential flagship in New York City (which opened last year and includes aspects like the demo kitchen, café and “VR tunnel”), the Toronto location will have an actual omnichannel aspect, allowing customers to buy products, get customer service and mobile repairs and use click-and-collect for picking up online orders.