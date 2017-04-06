Aeroplan targets members’ FOMO The loyalty program zeroes in on travellers who want to avoid their Plan B.

Aeroplan is hoping to stand out in the increasingly competitive travel rewards space with its latest mass campaign.

The new spots, led by Cossette, positions Aeroplan as the ticket Canadians might need to get from their “Plan B” to “Plan A” and avoid FOMO (fear of missing out).

In both spots, would-be travellers are trying to make up for missing out on major events with friends and family – including with some Photoshop use – before the picture then shifts to them living their “Plan A” because of their Aeroplan benefits.

The current work builds on the brand positioning Aeroplan first launched about two-and-a-half years ago, centred on it being a “companion” for its members to help achieve their plans, says Chris Willoughby, Aeroplan’s general manager for brand and member marketing. Now, it’s going deeper with that insight, specifically with travel benefits, focused on two major aspects: better availability of seats and being able to fly for less.

The move comes as Air Miles has come under fire for changes to its own loyalty program that devalued some points, angering many members who felt their earned points had been taken away (the brand has since introduced other changes aimed at alleviating that backlash). “The reality is the travel rewards space is getting increasingly competitive, so whether it’s Air Miles or whether it’s other premium travel reward credit cards, we’re certainly mindful of specific market situations,” Willoughby says.

The campaign includes 30-second TV spots, digital, out-of-home (including in airports) and print, as well as using Air Canada’s owned channels.