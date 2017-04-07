Stanley Park craft brewer tweaks brand identity Out with the lion and in with a broader look encompassing the Vancouver park that inspires the beer.

British Columbia craft brewer Stanley Park Brewing has redesigned its visual identity with the help of Vancouver agency Will.

The lion statue that guards the opening of the Vancouver park has been phased out as the brand’s logo and primary image on the brewery’s packaging. Instead, the logo includes an outline of the park’s shape surrounding a simpler line-drawing of trees and a wood-burned-looking word mark.

Each of the company’s 11 beers now also has a unique label that bears an illustration of a scene from the park, from hikers on the seawall to a view of the Lions Gate Bridge.

The new look first appeared on shelves April 1 backed by the “Exploring is in our Nature” campaign, which promoted the beer and its new look on radio, in print and online.

Will has been working with Stanley Park Brewing for about a year.